Bracknell Tesco store fined £160k over yoghurt 15 days out-of-date Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Trading standards found the out-of-date products at the Warfield superstore during an inspection

Tesco has been fined £168,000 after being caught selling yoghurt more than 15 days out of date.

Trading standards found more than 40 out-of-date products for sale during an inspection at the Tesco superstore in Warfield, Bracknell, Berkshire.

Bracknell Forest Council said selling food 15 days past its use-by date was "completely unacceptable" and the fine reflected its seriousness.

Tesco said the case failed to reflect high standards it expected in-store.

During an inspection at the County Lane store in 2017, inspectors found 30 garlic baguettes that were three days out of date. Three yoghurts were also found 15 days past their use-by date.

The council said the store's documentation records showed checks were carried out incorrectly.

Food past its use-by date is deemed in law to be unsafe, it added.

The firm was fined £167,926.50 at Reading Magistrates' Court on Friday after admitting failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

Tesco was also ordered to pay £7,756.50 in costs.

Councillor John Harrison, lead for public protection, said: "It is imperative that food business operators have in place good systems and that they are robustly implemented to prevent these things happening.

"Having food on your shelves up to 15 days past its use-by date is completely unacceptable."

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We accept that in 2017 a very small number of products were found to be out of date at our Bracknell North Superstore.

"On discovery, we took immediate action to remove them, and have robust procedures in place to ensure that products on our shelves are within their use-by dates."