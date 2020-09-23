Slough schoolboy sexually assaulted girl in classes Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Reading Youth Court heard the schoolboy sexually assaulted the girl in maths and biology classes

A schoolboy has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl in class.

The boy, now aged 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found to have sexually assaulted the girl in maths and biology lessons at a school in Slough.

At Reading Youth Court on Wednesday he was given an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order (YRO).

Sentencing district judge Davinder Lachlar described the offences as "serious".

The court heard the offences occurred at the Berkshire school between 2017 and 2018.

Laura Blackband for the prosecution told the court the schoolboy sexually assaulted another female pupil on several occasions, including pushing her up against a wall and groping her.

He also sent a lewd Snapchat message to a third girl.

"She found it very offensive," Ms Blackband said.

The boy was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and sending a communication of an indecent nature. He had denied the offences.

Judge Lachlar said: "I'll hope to never see you in the criminal courts again."