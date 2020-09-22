Thames Valley Police officers test positive for coronavirus Published duration 14 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The officers and all those they came in close contact with are now self-isolating, Thames Valley Police said

Police officers working in Berkshire have tested positive for coronavirus, Thames Valley Police has said.

The officers from the West Berkshire local policing area and other people who had close contact with them are now self-isolating.

Other officers have been brought in to cover their absence.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said it is "not having any impact" on the service the force provides.

He said: "Early action was taken to ensure that these officers isolated quickly, in order to minimise the spread of the virus."

West Berkshire Council said it was working with the police and Public Health England to "ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to minimise the spread of the virus".