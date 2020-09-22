BBC News

Thames Valley Police officers test positive for coronavirus

Published
image captionThe officers and all those they came in close contact with are now self-isolating, Thames Valley Police said
Police officers working in Berkshire have tested positive for coronavirus, Thames Valley Police has said.
The officers from the West Berkshire local policing area and other people who had close contact with them are now self-isolating.
Other officers have been brought in to cover their absence.
Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said it is "not having any impact" on the service the force provides.
He said: "Early action was taken to ensure that these officers isolated quickly, in order to minimise the spread of the virus."
West Berkshire Council said it was working with the police and Public Health England to "ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to minimise the spread of the virus".
Matt Pearce, the council's head of public health, said: "We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the necessary is action to reduce the spread of the virus."

