Coronavirus: Reading council says test shortage could 'paralyse' schools Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Reading's council leader said a lack of Covid-testing could lead to rolling closures

A council leader has warned ministers schools could be "paralysed" if coronavirus testing is not increased.

Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said teachers and pupils were being forced to isolate for 14 days whenever there was any suspicion of a case due to inadequate testing capacity.

Cases have increased in the town over the past few weeks, he said.

The government said it was seeing a "significant demand" for tests.

image copyright PA Media image caption The Government says children and staff should only get a test if they develop symptoms

In a joint letter Mr Brock, along with education lead councillor Ashley Pearce, told Education Secretary Gavin Williamson: "Whilst our infection rates in Reading remain below the level that would add us on to the government watchlist we have, like many other parts of the country, seen a steady increase in cases over the last few weeks.

"Without adequate testing capacity in place, teaching staff and pupils are being forced to isolate for 14 days whenever there is any suspicion of a case.

"This will continue to put enormous pressure on already exhausted staff at a time when they are dealing with many additional demands, including understandable parental anxiety."

Hamilton School has already been forced to temporarily shut. It said a significant number of staff were displaying symptoms of the virus but they had no confirmed cases.

image copyright Reuters image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a "colossal spike" in cases led to problems with testing

A government spokeswoman said testing capacity was at the highest it has ever been.

She said: "If a positive case is confirmed in a school, swift action is being taken to ask those who have been in close contact to self-isolate, and Public Health England's local health protection teams continue to support and advise schools in this situation.