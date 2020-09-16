William Mitchell Mural returns to Bracknell town centre Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Dave Miles image caption The William Mitchell Mural is now being displayed on the side of the Braccan Walk car park

A mural taken down seven years ago to make way for a new shopping centre has been put back on display.

The William Mitchell Mural, which depicts Bracknell's history, had been in the town's Crossway precinct before it was demolished in 2013.

The council said it was "delighted" the mural was back on display.

image copyright William Mitchell image caption The mural, installed in the Crossway Precinct, depicted Bracknell's history

The 30m long mural was commissioned in 1974 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bracknell becoming a new town.

It includes references to Roman history, incursions by the Danes and Bracknell's royal links

Executive member for Economic Development and Regeneration councillor Marc Brunel-Walker said: "We're delighted to place the William Mitchell mural back in a prominent position on a main route through Bracknell.

"It is part of Bracknell's social history and it will be great to have it on display again.

"We would like to thank the developers for working with us to re-site these pieces of art.

"We know these pieces of art are remembered fondly by many residents and we hope they will be excited to see them displayed again."