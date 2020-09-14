Coronavirus: Doctor who 'died from Covid-19' to receive fellowship Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright Royal College of Physicians image caption Dr Peter Tun died at Royal Berkshire Hospital where he worked

A doctor thought to have died from Covid-19 has been awarded a posthumous fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

According to the RCP, the fellowship is awarded to distinguished doctors and seen as a mark of skill and achievement.

Dr Tun, a neurological rehabilitation associate specialist, is the first person to have died in service and be nominated for the award of fellowship.

image copyright Family Handout image caption Dr Peter Tun had raised concerns over a lack of masks on his ward

RCP registrar Prof Donal O'Donoghue said: "As physicians we have two jobs: to provide good care today and better care tomorrow.

"This is exactly what Dr Tun did, day in and day out, as his career took him into research, postgraduate medical education and delivering a neuro-rehabilitation service."

Dr Tun's family have been invited to accept the accolade on his behalf when fellowship ceremonies resume.