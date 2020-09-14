Coronavirus: Doctor who 'died from Covid-19' to receive fellowship
- Published
A doctor thought to have died from Covid-19 has been awarded a posthumous fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).
Dr Peter Tun, 62, died in April at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he worked.
The hospital has launched a serious incident investigation into his death.
According to the RCP, the fellowship is awarded to distinguished doctors and seen as a mark of skill and achievement.
Dr Tun, a neurological rehabilitation associate specialist, is the first person to have died in service and be nominated for the award of fellowship.
RCP registrar Prof Donal O'Donoghue said: "As physicians we have two jobs: to provide good care today and better care tomorrow.
"This is exactly what Dr Tun did, day in and day out, as his career took him into research, postgraduate medical education and delivering a neuro-rehabilitation service."
Dr Tun's family have been invited to accept the accolade on his behalf when fellowship ceremonies resume.
According to his brother, he had been concerned about a lack of masks in his ward before he fell ill.
Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust previously denied there was a lack of personal protective equipment.
