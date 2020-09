Man dies after being hit by lorry on M4 Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The man was struck between junctions 10 and 11 on the M4 eastbound on Wednesday

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a lorry on the M4.

The accident happened between junctions 10 and 11 on the eastbound carriageway at about 00:30 BST on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No one else was injured.