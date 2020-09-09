Coronavirus: Train passenger headbutted for asking man to wear mask Published duration 42 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright BTP image caption Officers believe the man in the CCTV image "may have information which could help the investigation"

Police are hunting for a man after a train passenger was headbutted and repeatedly punched for asking a fellow passenger to wear a face mask.

The victim was seriously injured in the assault on the Transport for London (TfL) service between Slough and Langley on 12 August.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Some people are exempt, including those who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability.

British Transport Police said a verbal altercation led to the assault.