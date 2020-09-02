Image copyright Martis Media Image caption Lissie Harper (second from right) was joined by Sgt Andy Fiddler (right) as she spoke to Robert Buckland and Priti Patel (left)

The widow of PC Andrew Harper has met with the home secretary to discuss a new law which would see those who kill emergency workers jailed for life.

Lissie Harper spoke to Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC about the proposed Harper's Law.

PC Harper sustained catastrophic injuries when he was dragged behind a getaway car in Berkshire last August.

Half a million people signed a petition backing the law change after three teenagers were jailed for manslaughter.

Driver Henry Long, 19, was jailed for 16 years, while his accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, received 13 years.

Mrs Harper, 29, described the 45-minute meeting, in which she was joined by Sgt Andy Fiddler from the Thames Valley Police Federation, as "positive and very constructive".

In it she said sentences handed to criminals who kill emergency services workers were "shocking and substandard" and that the justice system was "broken".

Image copyright Martis Media Image caption Lissie Harper told Home Secretary Priti Patel the "justice system is broken"

Speaking afterwards she said she described to Ms Patel "how it feels to look the people responsible for my husband's death in the eye, knowing that they show no remorse for their actions".

She added: "I am pleased to say they promised to work with us and support us in achieving our goal of providing justice to families of emergency services workers and stiffer and more appropriate sentences for those who take their lives.

"We know this won't happen overnight and now wait for the next steps.

"We need change. I will not allow this to be kicked into the long grass. We need to properly protect our protectors. And I promise I won't be shying away from the limelight to keep the pressure on those in power to make this happen."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lissie Harper said the general public had been outraged by the outcome of the trial

Newlywed PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was dragged for more than a mile along country lanes after he and a colleague responded to reports of a quad bike theft on 15 August in Sulhamstead.

The teenagers, who were acquitted of murder during a trial at the Old Bailey, have lodged applications to challenge their sentences.

The Court of Appeal will also hear an application by Attorney General Suella Braverman under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The home secretary is due to meet separately with Debbie Adlam, PC Harper's mother.

She has launched a separate campaign named Andrew's Law calling for killers of emergency service workers to serve at least 20 years in jail.