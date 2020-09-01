Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a churchyard.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was approached in St Mary's Churchyard in Slough, before being knocked unconscious and sexually assaulted on 30 January 2019.

Winson Benta, 59, of Stoke Road, Slough, was found guilty by a jury at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Thames Valley Police said the victim had suffered a "horrific ordeal". Benta will be sentenced on 23 October.

Benta was arrested on 6 March and charged the following day.

He was found guilty of sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

A jury cleared him of kidnap.

Det Con Jessica Lawson, of Slough police station, described it as a "terrible incident".

She said: "This was a very long and extensive investigation, and I would like to thank and pay tribute to the victim for her bravery and dignity throughout this process, especially while giving evidence in court and having to relive the circumstances of her horrific ordeal.

"I am extremely happy that Benta has been found guilty in court. He is a dangerous man and a threat to the community.

"He will now receive a sentence in court to reflect this conviction."