Attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Reading
- 21 August 2020
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was stabbed in Scours Lane, Reading, on Sunday. She has since been discharged from hospital, Thames Valley Police said.
A 57-year-old man from Reading was charged with one count of attempted murder on Thursday.
The man was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force said.