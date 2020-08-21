Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Scours Lane at about 23:00 BST on Sunday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was stabbed in Scours Lane, Reading, on Sunday. She has since been discharged from hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

A 57-year-old man from Reading was charged with one count of attempted murder on Thursday.

The man was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force said.