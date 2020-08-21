Berkshire

Attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Reading

  • 21 August 2020
Scours Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was attacked in Scours Lane at about 23:00 BST on Sunday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was stabbed in Scours Lane, Reading, on Sunday. She has since been discharged from hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

A 57-year-old man from Reading was charged with one count of attempted murder on Thursday.

The man was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites