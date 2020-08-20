St Edmund Primary School fire: Blaze breaks out in roof
- 20 August 2020
A large fire has broken out at a school in Maidenhead, with plumes of smoke visible over parts of the town.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at St Edmund Campion RC Primary School in Altwood Road at about 08:50 BST.
The fire service said crews were working to extinguish the blaze in the roof of the school.
Residents living nearby are being urged to close doors and windows. It is not yet know if anyone has been injured.