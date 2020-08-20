Image copyright Google Image caption Reading Golf Club has applied for outline planning permission for the development

Plans to build 260 homes on part of a golf course have been revealed.

Reading Golf Club has applied for outline planning permission to build the homes on its course in the Emmer Green area of Reading.

The club, which is leaving the area by next year, said the development would address the need for family housing.

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green said it would exacerbate traffic problems and construction would affect the local primary school for five years.

Image copyright Reading Golf Club and Fairfax Image caption The development would include apartments and family homes, parking spaces and a health centre

The development, submitted by landowner Reading Golf Club and broker Fairfax Acquisitions, would include apartments and family homes, 485 car parking spaces and garages and a health centre.

It comes as the golf club prepares to leave the Kidmore End Road course by March 2021.

The club has merged with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham, Oxfordshire. It is hoped the move will secure the club's future and protect 40 jobs after facing closure.

Reading Golf Club general manager Gary Stangoe said: "It was important a proper legacy was left here [Emmer Green]."

The larger part of the course within South Oxfordshire District Council's (SODC) boundary would be handed over to a parish council to manage and maintain as a country park.

Image copyright Reading Golf Club and Fairfax Image caption The planned development is part of the course within Reading Borough Council's boundary marked by the red line, while the blue line marks the part of the course within SODC which would be run as a country park

But Keep Emmer Green said they feared it was more likely the larger SODC part of the course could be developed in the future, if the 260 homes are built.

Member Ian Morgan said: "Obviously there is a need for family housing but we would suggest to build it in an area with better transport links and on Brownfield land...

"Loads of footpaths cross that area, it's a very pleasant space and provides loads of trees some of which are planned to be cut down."

Reading East MP Matt Rodda said he was opposed to the plan and believed the area should be preserved as open space.

The application, which will be considered by Reading Borough Council, is now up for consultation.