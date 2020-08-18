Thatcham crash: Woman not guilty of causing motorcyclist's death
- 18 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been found not guilty of causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenage motorcyclist.
Harry Broad was in collision with a car in Thatcham, Berkshire, on 21 January 2019.
Mr Broad, from Swindon, died three days after his 18th birthday in hospital on 26 January, police said.
Christina Carroll, 62, of Foxglove Way, Thatcham, was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury at Reading Crown Court.