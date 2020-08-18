Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Lower Way with Pound Lane on 21 January 2019

A woman has been found not guilty of causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenage motorcyclist.

Harry Broad was in collision with a car in Thatcham, Berkshire, on 21 January 2019.

Mr Broad, from Swindon, died three days after his 18th birthday in hospital on 26 January, police said.

Christina Carroll, 62, of Foxglove Way, Thatcham, was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury at Reading Crown Court.