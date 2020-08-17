Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption "My biggest buddy and now my angel", PC Harper's stepsister said in a statement

The stepsister of PC Andrew Harper has described her "confusion and disbelief" over his death last August.

Amelia Adlam, 15, said she was angry his life had been "stolen" and the last 12 months had been "absolutely unimaginably painful" for their family.

She said the "hole you have left in our hearts is greater than the room left".

PC Harper was dragged to his death after he was caught in a crane strap as he tried to stop three thieves fleeing as they stole a quad bike in Berkshire.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley Police officer had only been married four weeks when he died.

Teenagers Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers have been jailed for manslaughter after they were convicted following a trial.

'Justice'

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Amelia said: "A year ago today I would have never thought I would have had to go through what we have.

"We have all sat in court and heard about the awful things that happened to you. We have all wanted justice and we all miss you.

"Not just me, but our family. We all love you, Andrew."

Given the news the morning after he died, she said: "I was left in utter confusion and disbelief that you had gone.

"I'm angry your life was stolen from you, from us. You didn't deserve this. You deserved the world and more."

She said it had been difficult to hear the "pain and torture" her brother went through before he died.

"I went to court for me and for you Andrew. To show you how much you meant to me and so I can move forward knowing I tried as hard as I could to stand by you."

PC Harper's family have criticised the sentences and the reductions given due to the defendants' ages.