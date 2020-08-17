Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Scours Lane at about 23:00 BST on Sunday

A man has been arrested after a woman was left seriously injured in a stabbing.

The woman, in her 40s, was stabbed in Scours Lane, Reading, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday. She remains in hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

The force urged witnesses to come forward. Officers said they believed there was no wider threat.