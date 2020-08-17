Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Reading
- 17 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a woman was left seriously injured in a stabbing.
The woman, in her 40s, was stabbed in Scours Lane, Reading, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday. She remains in hospital, Thames Valley Police said.
A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
The force urged witnesses to come forward. Officers said they believed there was no wider threat.