Image copyright Family handout Image caption Callum Gutteridge's family said he was a "shining light in their lives"

A man who died in a crash between his motorbike and a van in Berkshire had a "heart the size of the world and a future as bright as the sun".

Callum Gutteridge, 19, from Flackwell Heath, died at the scene on the A308 Marlow Road between Maidenhead and Bisham roundabout.

His family said he was a "shining light in their lives".

He died on 17 July, just two weeks before his 20th birthday, a statement from Thames Valley Police said.

His sister Elise wrote: "To think I cannot grow up with my little brother absolutely breaks my heart.

"The 19 years I had with you were the most perfect years and I'll forever treasure them. I miss you more and more each day that goes by."