Image caption PC Andrew Harper's had been married just four weeks before he was killed

Services are being held to pay tribute to PC Andrew Harper ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death.

PC Harper, 28, died when he was dragged for more than a mile along a road by a getaway car on 15 August 2019.

The officer's family, close Thames Valley Police colleagues and chief constable John Campbell have attended a private service at the force's training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

A one-minute silence across the force was observed at 11:00 BST.

Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption Lissie Harper has vowed to "fight for a change in the law in memory of her late husband"

About 20 officers, some of whom were first on the scene when PC Harper died, gathered for a simultaneous service at Newbury Police Station where a wreath was laid.

Due to social distancing requirements, the memorials will be repeated to allow more officers to pay their respects.

The actual anniversary date on Saturday has been left free of commemorations so PC Harper's family and colleagues "can mark that date however they wish to", Thames Valley Police said.

Newlywed PC Harper, from Wallingford in Oxfordshire, died after his feet got caught in a tow strap trailing behind a getaway car that had been used to pull a stolen quad bike near Stanford Dingley in Berkshire.

He suffered catastrophic injuries as he was "swung from side to side like a pendulum" behind a Seat Toledo for more than a mile.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jessie Cole, Henry Long and Albert Bowers (L-R) were convicted of killing PC Harper

Henry Long, 19, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in July.

Long, who was the driver, was jailed for 16 years while passengers Bowers and Jessie Cole were sentenced to 13 years each.

The killers' sentences have prompted PC Harper's widow, Lissie and his mother Deborah Adlam, to launch campaigns calling for tougher prison sentences for the killers of emergency service workers.