Image copyright Google Image caption The club will now play at Slough Ice Arena

Ice hockey club Bracknell Bees is to change its name after finding a new home.

The club will drop Bracknell from its name and instead will become known as Bees Ice Hockey, the club said.

They will be moving to Slough Ice Arena - currently home to the Slough Jets.

It comes after the permanent closure of its home of 33 years, the John Nike Leisuresport Complex in Bracknell, due to financial pressures.

The move to the Slough arena - run by Slough Borough Council and gym operator Everyone Active - will allow the club to continue playing in the NIHL National Division.

Image caption The JNL Bracknell Complex closed in March when coronavirus restrictions were brought in

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, the club's director Stuart Robinson said: "We've been in good negotiations with Sue Nike and the Nike Group because they were the group that set up the Bracknell Bees - they're happy for us to carry on with the legacy."

The club said the Slough Ice Arena was the only suitable facility to host the team.

Robinson added that despite the move to Slough, the club would retain its connection with Bracknell through its outreach and schools programme.

"We're certainly not going to lose our footprint in Bracknell and Wokingham," he said.

Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard said: "It was a nervous time for us as an ice hockey team having no ice.

"Our thoughts, however, very much remain with the staff affected by the closure and we wish them well in securing future employment."

It comes as a planning application for a new ice rink in Bracknell is due to be submitted, according to Bracknell Forest Council leader Paul Bettison.

But the club said that the planned rink would not be suitable as it would only be half the size required.