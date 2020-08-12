Image copyright University of Reading Image caption The University of Reading said the purpose-built TV studios would host popular TV shows

Plans for a new TV studio have been unveiled as part of a bid to make Reading a global media and film hub.

The studio at Thames Valley Science Park will host a range of popular TV shows, the University of Reading said.

A planning application is being submitted this week by the university who own the science park.

Discussions are ongoing for plans to build a Hollywood film studio as part of the Cine Valley development.

The studio would bring new jobs in the creative industries and bosses envisage the studios will open early next year.

John Gibbs, head of the film, theatre and television school, said: "The attractive location of Thames Valley Science Park and specialist expertise... at the University of Reading has struck a chord with an industry looking to expand production facilities, given the growing global demand for content and inclusive talent.

"As part of the Cine Valley development, we will look to develop a pipeline of local talent, which will include training in many aspects of the film and television industry. This will help to ensure production and talent aren't lost overseas and the UK will remain at the forefront of the creative and technology industries.

"There is significant demand to expand production capabilities in the UK, and this has only increased in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a sharp increase in content consumption and a pause in production."

Image copyright Curtin&Co Image caption Discussions are still ongoing over plans for a Hollywood film studio at the science park

The plans will be submitted to Wokingham Borough Council.