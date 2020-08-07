Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption The bridge near Bray is being widened

Part of the M4 in Berkshire will be shut over the weekend as work continues to widen a bridge.

The motorway is expected to close in both directions between junctions 5, for Langley, and 6, for Slough-Windsor, at 20:00 BST.

Highways England said it would reopen at 06:00 on Monday.

This is the second weekend closure for construction of the new Datchet Road bridge.

Traffic will be diverted on the A4 and the A355, Highways England said.

The closure is part of work to build an eight-metre extension to the bridge which carries the M4 over the River Thames, near Bray, to allow it to support a new "smart" motorway between junctions 3 and 12.

The M4 will shut again in both directions between junctions 6 at Slough-Windsor and 8 and 9 at Maidenhead from 14 until 17 August.

This will be for the construction of the new Lake End Road bridge and removal of the temporary Huntercombe Spur bridge.