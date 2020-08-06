Image copyright Craig O'Connell Image caption The collapse happened in Springfield Road, Windsor, on Thursday

The roof of a building has collapsed, injuring five people.

A number of workmen were in the property in Springfield Road in Windsor, Berkshire, when it partially collapsed just after 09:15 BST.

Two were trapped in the rubble and had to be freed. One suffered serious injuries, while the other was hurt but less seriously, South Central Ambulance Service said.

Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The seriously injured patient was taken to the major trauma unit at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, while the other was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further treatment.

Part of Springfield Road is closed.