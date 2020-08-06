Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Debbie Adlam told the BBC: "Andrew's Law is about going forward to protect other blue light services"

The mother of PC Andrew Harper has backed her daughter-in-law's call for tougher prison sentences for the killers of emergency service workers.

PC Harper, 28, died when he was dragged for more than a mile along a road by a getaway car in Berkshire.

On Wednesday his widow Lissie began a campaign for "Andrew's Law" and said offenders should should "spend the rest of their lives in jail".

His mother Debbie Adlam said killers should serve at least 20 years.

PC Harper's killers were convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jessie Cole, Henry Long and Albert Bowers (L-R) were convicted of killing PC Harper

Henry Long, who drove the getaway car, was jailed for 16 years, while his accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were sentenced to 13 years each at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday it had been asked to review the sentences given to the killers after claims they are too lenient.

Mrs Adlam said: "We got to the end of our trial and we didn't feel justice had been done, we felt we had been punched.

"To get the sentences come down to the amounts that they did, we didn't feel coming away that we had done Andrew proud."

She added: "We've heard [politicians] all talking about laws in the past, changing the laws. It's all been said before, but where's the action?

"We need to go past talking. We need to see a result and get something done.

"I don't want any other families to be in the position we're in now."

The Andrew's Law campaign is backed by the Police Federation.

PC Harper's widow has vowed to fight in memory of her late husband "so that anyone killing a police officer, firefighter, nurse, doctor or paramedic is jailed for life".