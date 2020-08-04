Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jessie Cole, Henry Long and Albert Bowers (L-R) had been convicted of killing PC Harper at the Old Bailey

Teenagers jailed for killing a police officer will have their sentences reviewed after claims they were too lenient.

PC Andrew Harper suffered catastrophic injuries after his ankles got caught in a strap attached to a car in Berkshire last August.

Driver Henry Long was jailed for 16 years and accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole for 13 years on Friday.

The Attorney General's Office said it had been asked to review the sentences.

Image caption PC Andrew Harper's wedding took place four weeks before he was killed

John Howell, who was PC Harper's MP, said on Friday that he would ask for a review of the manslaughter sentences.

The MP for Henley said: "The sentences handed down by the judge are very severe. The question is does the punishment fit the crime?"

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "I can confirm that we have received a request for the cases of Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case."

PC Andrew Harper's widow Lissie wrote to the prime minister to ask for a retrial after Long, Bowers and Cole were acquitted of murder.

In an open letter on Facebook, she called for "the retrial that [PC Harper] unquestionably deserves".

Long, 19, from Mortimer, Reading, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, saying he did not know PC Harper was attached to the vehicle.

Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, both 18, admitted they were passengers, but denied ever seeing the police officer.

Attorney General Suella Braverman will decide by 28 August if the Court of Appeal should look at the sentences again.