Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mohammed Aman Ashraq was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife

A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 19 years in jail for stabbing an 18-year-old to death with a hunting knife.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, fatally wounded Mohammed Aman Ashraq when he knifed him in the back following an altercation in Wexham, Slough, in January.

Hussain was found guilty of murder at Reading Crown Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment on 31 July.

Mr Ashraq's family said the keen boxer was a "loving son" and a "bright, honest and decent individual".

The altercation happened on Benjamin Lane at around 19:50 GMT on 4 January.

Mr Ashraq was taken by paramedics to hospital, but died later that night.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Hussain was found guilty by a jury of murder

In a statement, his family said: "Our message as a family to the young generation is please stop carrying and selling knives.

"We don't want anyone else to suffer the loss we have suffered."

Ashraq Burq, Mr Ashraq's father, said: "My family have been left shocked by his loss and have been unable to overcome the grief with his passing.

"Due to this inhuman and heartless act, his beloved grandmother has been in shock which has now triggered dementia.

"This loss will never be filled, every day will be lived with his memories, actions, achievements and love.

"No mother, father, brother, or sister should ever go through what we have been through. Mohammed has been robbed of his life."

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mr Ashraq was described as "bright, honest and decent" individual by his family

Senior investigating officer Dejan Avramovic said Hussain showed no remorse for the killing.

"It is tragic that Mr Ashraq lost his life in such a senseless way and my thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time," he said.

The force added tackling violence in Slough remains a significant priority.