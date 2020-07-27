Maidenhead man charged with right-wing terrorism offences
- 27 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 52-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences.
Nicholas Brook, of Lancaster Road, Maidenhead, is accused of three counts of possessing materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The charges relate to right-wing terrorism, according to Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), which led the investigation.
Mr Brook is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 August.
He has been released on bail.