Image caption The man is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 August

A 52-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences.

Nicholas Brook, of Lancaster Road, Maidenhead, is accused of three counts of possessing materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The charges relate to right-wing terrorism, according to Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), which led the investigation.

Mr Brook is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 August.

He has been released on bail.