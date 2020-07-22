Image copyright Levi Genes/PA Wire Image caption Eyad Al Ryabi had tried to save his friend Mohammed Al Safadi, the coroner's court heard

Two men died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames when a rescue attempt went wrong, an inquest has heard.

Friends Eyad Al Ryabi, 31, and Mohammed Al Safadi, 37, were caught in currents after swimming near Cookham on 23 June, Berkshire Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Heidi Connor said preliminary information indicated Mr Al Ryabi died trying to save Mr Al Safadi.

The inquest has been opened and adjourned.

Ms Connor told the court police information suggested the men had been swimming with friends near Odney Lane and all the group left the water except Mr Al Safadi who "struggled to get out".

"Mr Al Ryabi had managed to get to him but they were both caught in currents," she said.

Image caption The men of Syrian background had been enjoying the weather at the popular swimming spot

The emergency services later received a call about a body seen in the river. Mr Al Safadi, from Hounslow, London, was given resuscitation and taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

He was declared brain dead on 25 June. A post-mortem examination determined his death as due to multi-organ failure and drowning, the court heard.

Father-of-five Mr Al Ryabi, from Uxbridge, London, was recovered from the River Thames on 24 June. His precise cause of death has yet to be determined.

Ms Connor extended her "sincere condolences to the families" of the men of Syrian background.

A relative of Mr Al Ryabi had previously said the Syrian refugee had died trying to save his friend from drowning.

A date has not been set for the inquests likely to be heard together, Ms Connor said.