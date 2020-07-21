Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper died after his ankles became entangled in a tow strap attached to a car

The jury in the trial of three teenagers accused of the murder of a police officer has begun considering its verdicts.

Mr Justice Edis summed up the case on Tuesday before the 11 jurors retired.

The Old Bailey has heard how PC Andrew Harper died from catastrophic injuries after he was dragged by a car in Berkshire on 15 August.

Henry Long, 19, and 18-year-olds Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, all deny murder.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Left to right: Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole deny murder

Mr Justice Edis discharged one juror on Monday but said the decision did not have "anything to do with the facts of this case".

The court has previously heard PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was responding to a report of a quad bike theft when his feet got caught in a strap attached to a getaway car which had been used to tow the bike.

The officer was dragged behind the Seat Toledo for more than a mile before he became detached and died at the scene.

Image caption PC Harper became caught in a strap attached to a Seat Toledo

Mr Long, from Mortimer, Reading, the driver of the Seat, had told jurors he felt "disgraceful" over PC Harper's death but said he did not know the officer was attached to the vehicle.

Mr Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, and Mr Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, both denied seeing PC Harper during the incident.

The defendants, who appeared by video link from HMP Belmarsh, have admitted conspiring to steal the bike, but deny murdering PC Harper.

Mr Long has admitted manslaughter.