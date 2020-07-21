Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near to the Rose Kiln Lane Junction in Reading

Three people, including two police officers, have been injured in a crash involving a police car and another vehicle.

The crash happened on the A33 in Reading, Berkshire, near the Rose Kiln Lane junction at 19.45 BST on Monday.

The officers - who did not require hospital treatment - had been on an "immediate response call", Thames Valley Police said.

A man driving an MG was admitted to hospital with minor injuries.

He has now been discharged.

The force warned drivers on social media shortly after the collision to avoid the area.

The crash has not been referred to the IOPC, Thames Valley Police said.