Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Harper died after his ankles became entangled in a tow strap attached to a car

A juror in the trial of three teenagers accused of murdering a police officer has been discharged.

Mr Justice Edis told the remaining 11 jurors they would continue to try Henry Long, 19, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, at the Old Bailey trial.

The three deny murdering PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire in August 2019.

The judge told the jury not to "speculate" about the juror being discharged and said it was "one of those things".

He said: "It's not got anything to do with the facts of this case."

PC Harper, 28, died from catastrophic injuries after being dragged by a car for more than a mile after responding to reports of a stolen quad bike.