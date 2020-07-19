Image copyright Family handout Image caption Judith Reading from Wales died at the scene

The family of a woman who died in a crash on the M4 have paid tribute to her.

Judith Reading, 73, from Wales, was killed on Friday when the Land Rover she was driving was involved in a crash with a van and a car.

Her family described her as "beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family".

A 40-year-old man from West Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Paying tribute in a statement, Mrs Reading's family said she was an "exceptional mother and grandmother - wife of John and the love of his life".

"Judith's happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren."

The crash happened between junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading, eastbound, just before 14:00 BST.

The 74-year-old male passenger from the black Land Rover Freelander was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The two other vehicles involved were a white Astra van and a white Audi A3.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.