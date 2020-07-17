Motorcyclist dies in crash with van in Maidenhead
- 17 July 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a van in Berkshire.
The collision between a Ford Transit and a Honda bike happened on the A308 Marlow Road between Maidenhead and the Bisham roundabout at about 09:30 BST.
The 19-year-old male rider died at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.