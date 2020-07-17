Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Harper died after his ankles became entangled in a tow strap attached to a car

The driver of the car that dragged a police officer to his death could be believed when he said he was "sorry", his lawyer told jurors.

PC Andrew Harper was trying to arrest the suspects in a reported quad bike theft when his feet became caught in a strap attached to a car on 15 August.

Henry Long's lawyer said while jurors might be "appalled" by the defendant's lifestyle they should consider his case with "cool heads".

The 19-year-old denies murder.

The Old Bailey has heard how PC Harper's ankles became tangled in a tow rope attached to Mr Long's Seat Toledo and he was dragged for more than a mile along country lanes.

PC Harper suffered horrific injuries and died at the scene near the A4 in Berkshire.

In a closing speech for Mr Long, Rossano Scamardella QC said the "senseless killing of a brave officer" would undoubtedly "stir emotions" and provoke the "deepest sympathy" for PC Harper's family.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Left to right: Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole deny murder

But he warned jurors: "Emotion is the enemy of clear thinking.

"This is not a trial about whether you like him or not, this is a trial about whether he murdered a police officer."

The barrister said while Mr Long, along with his two passengers, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, had all admitted conspiracy to steal the bike, only Mr Long had pleaded guilty to PC Harper's manslaughter.

He said: "When he (Mr Long) says sorry, he means it. You can believe him. When he says he is ashamed and feels disgraceful, you can believe him.

"When you have behaved as badly as they have, there is a limit to what you can do to make amends. One thing is to accept responsibility."

Image caption PC Harper became caught in a strap attached to a Seat Toledo

The court heard that on the night of PC Harper's death, the defendants had set out to steal a quad bike from Stanford Dingley in Berkshire and planned to escape in a getaway car.

In a closing speech for Mr Bowers, Timothy Raggatt QC said what happened to PC Harper was a "freak event".

He said: "It was in no way part of anyone's plan or foreseen at any point prior to the actual moment in which he became entangled."

"It would be no tribute to the life and service and duty of PC Harper or his family if you were to do an injustice to any of the three young men."

All three defendants, from near Reading in Berkshire, deny murder.