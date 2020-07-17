Image copyright Graham Horn Image caption Campaigners previously threatened to take legal action over the school's move to Mapledurham Playing Fields

A school at the centre of a planning row will spend a seventh year in temporary buildings as its permanent site is still not ready.

The Heights Primary School in Caversham, Reading, Berkshire, has been run from temporary buildings since it opened in 2014.

Reading Borough Council has now agreed it can stay for a further year.

The Department for Education (DfE) said local objections over the permanent site had led to the delays.

When the school first opened at the temporary site in Gosbrook Road it had 61 pupils, head teacher Karen Edwards said.

Temporary buildings have since been added and next year it will have 353 pupils.

In 2018, Reading Borough Council agreed a two-year stay at the site. It agreed a further year-long stay at a meeting on Wednesday.

"Our Year 6 children are about to leave and have never set foot on their permanent school site," Ms Edwards said.

Next year the school will lose its hall to make way for the new intake, she added.

Planning permission was granted for a permanent school to be built on Mapledurham Playing Fields in 2018, despite objections that the land should be kept for community use.

DfE said the controversy surrounding the move and the subsequent appeal from the community had delayed the plans.

It added it was working "flat out" to get the school's permanent site ready for September 2021.

The Education Funding Agency (EFA) identified the playing fields as its chosen plot for the school in August 2015, saying it would pay £1.36m for the site.