A drug-driver has been jailed for six years and nine months after fatally knocking down a teenage boy four days before Christmas.

Max Simmons, aged 13, died after being struck by a car as he crossed a road in Maidenhead on 21 December.

Reading Crown Court heard James Lavine, 34, had been five times over the legal limit for a metabolite of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine.

Benzoylecgonine is a by-product of cocaine that appears once it has passed through the body.

Sentencing, judge Angela Morris said Lavine had been "utterly selfish and thoughtless".

Image caption Lavine had been driving at up to 70 mph on Switchback Road North

Image copyright Emma Simmons Image caption The 13-year-old was described as an "incredibly likeable young man" by his school

Abigail Husbands, prosecuting, said moments before the crash at about 13:30 GMT Lavine had been driving at up to 70 mph on Switchback Road North - despite the 40 mph speed limit, and rain.

Max was struck and thrown into the air, and died later that day in hospital.

The court heard Lavine told police at the scene he had taken cocaine the previous evening.

A toxicology report found that a "cocktail of drugs" in his system made it 27 times more likely he would be involved in a collision.

Lavine, of Boundary Road, Woodburn Green, Buckinghamshire, was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

A charge of causing death by dangerous driving has been left to lie on file.

Speaking to the BBC, Max's mother Emma Simmons said her family were "devastated" by his death.

She said: "He was just such a lovely kid, he would do anything for anyone - he had a heart of gold.

"Life will just never be the same without him."

Image caption Max's brother Harry and his mother Emma said they were "devastated" by his death

Image caption Max's family are calling for the speed limit to be reduced and speed cameras on Switchback Road North

Ms Simmons is now calling for speed cameras to be installed and a reduction in the speed limit on Switchback Road North.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said it was aware of residents' concerns about the road and it was collecting data to respond to a petition.