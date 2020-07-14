Image copyright John Nike Leisuresport Limited Image caption The JNL Bracknell Complex closed in March when coronavirus restrictions were brought in

The owners of a dry ski slope and ice skating complex in Bracknell have announced it will not reopen.

The centre, operated by John Nike Leisuresport Limited, closed in March when coronavirus restrictions came in.

The firm said "a financially viable plan" for the complex, which features a 2,400 seat ice skating arena and artificial slopes, could not be found.

The company said all 67 staff based at the site on John Nike Way had been made redundant.

Nearly 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the centre to remain open.

Ice hockey club Bracknell Bees have been based there for 33 years. The club's director, Stuart Robinson said: "It is a massive loss to the local community.

"Primarily, we have massive sympathy for all those who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the... sad but understandably necessary decision in these challenging times.

"We wish them and everyone who worked so hard to try and keep the facility open well for the future."

He said the ice hockey club was making "positive progress" in finding a new home.

The John Nike Group has five sports centres across the UK.

Its centre in Chatham, north Kent has fully reopened, its ski and snowboarding site at Swadlincote, South Derbyshire has reopened at weekends and its snow sports centre at Llandudno in north Wales is expected to reopen fully on 18 July.

The firm said a reopening date for its snow sports centre in Plymouth had yet to be set.