Image caption Tesco said the two employees who tested positive worked at the superstore in the Martins Heron area

A council says it is investigating after two Tesco employees at the same shop tested positive for coronavirus.

The supermarket chain confirmed two workers at Tesco Superstore in the Martins Heron area of Bracknell, Berkshire, had the virus.

Bracknell Forest Council said it was investigating the situation and taking appropriate action in line with its "outbreak control plan".

Tesco said the safety of its customers and staff was its top priority.

The council's chief executive Timothy Wheadon said: "We are continuing to work with the lead agency, Public Health England (PHE), about the cases at Martins Heron Tesco.

"We will be acting on their advice and providing information for residents as soon as PHE determine the next steps."

Tesco said it encouraged all colleagues and customers to follow the latest government advice and added it had introduced extensive measures across its stores to keep people safe, including regular deep cleaning.

Public Health England has been contacted for comment.