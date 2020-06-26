Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Engineers will be replacing two gas mains across the bridge

The closure of Reading Bridge for six weeks is set to cause "significant disruption", council chiefs have said.

The bridge in George Street, which carries the B3345, will close on 29 June to vehicles but will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Engineers will be replacing two gas mains across the bridge, which connects Reading town centre and Caversham, gas distribution company SGN said.

Signed diversions will be in place during the works.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reading Bridge in George Street connects the town to the Caversham suburb

Councillor Tony Page, lead for Strategic Environment, Planning and Transport, said: "Everybody will appreciate the need for gas mains to be replaced and it is regrettable the closure needs to take place now as shops and commuters begin to return.

"We appreciate that the work could not have taken place earlier in the pandemic when roads were even quieter as it is important SGN protected their key-workers.

"However, Reading's roads remain quieter than usual and the council would rather this closure happen now than when Reading's roads return to greater capacity, which would cause even bigger disruption."