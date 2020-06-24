Image copyright Levi Genes/PA Wire Image caption The missing man is believed to have got into difficulty in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook

A body has been found in the search for a swimmer feared drowned in the River Thames.

The man went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police announced it had discovered the body of a man in his 30s at around 16:50 BST on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said. Formal identification has not taken place.

Image caption Emergency services conducted a search including police, fire crews, the ambulance service and search and rescue teams

Emergency services were called on Tuesday after reports that two men swimming in the water had got into difficulty.

A second man in his 30s was pulled to safety and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police said a third man who entered the water to help was unharmed.