Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper died after his ankles became lassoed in a strap attached to a car

Three teenagers accused of murdering a police officer were intent on causing serious harm in order to evade capture, a court has heard.

The trio had set out to steal a quad bike and took a large axe, three crowbars and a hammer, a jury was told.

Jonathan Laidlaw QC told the Old Bailey the defendants were prepared to use force "if met with resistance".

Henry Long, 19, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, deny PC Andrew Harper's murder.

PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died when he was caught in a towing strap attached to a getaway car and dragged for more than a mile.

He had been responding with a colleague to a report of a quad bike theft in Bradfield Southend, Berkshire on 15 August last year.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The prosecution said whether Henry Long, Albert Bowers, Jessie Cole (l-r) wanted PC Harper to become caught in the strap was 'irrelevant'

Mr Laidlaw told the court the three defendants had a large axe, three crowbars and a hammer and were "plainly determined to steal the quad bike".

It was clear they were "intending, if met with resistance, that serious harm would be caused to commit the offence of theft or to secure their escape", the prosecutor said.

"The fact that neither Henry Long nor the other defendants had planned for or even wanted PC Harper to become caught in the strap is irrelevant," he said.

"What they had plainly contemplated... was escaping and if necessary causing really serious harm to bring about that escape."

The court heard police entered the Four Houses Corner caravan site shortly after PC Harper's death and arrested Mr Long and Mr Bowers.

Mr Laidlaw said both were led away by officers before Mr Long said words to the effect of "do I look like a murderer?".

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long and his passengers, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, (l-r) deny murder

The court previously heard PC Harper died in "truly shocking circumstances" as he attempted to prevent the theft of the quad bike.

Jurors were told the three defendants "sped off" in the Seat Toledo, which had been attached to the bike by the towing strap.

PC Harper had "unwittingly stepped with both feet" into the trailing loop, the court heard, and was dragged away when his ankles were "lassoed".

The Seat travelled for more than a mile, swinging PC Harper "from side to side like a pendulum" until he became detached from the strap.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered "appalling injuries" including a "very severe" brain injury.

The trial continues.