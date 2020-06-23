Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Phillip Deans died in hospital on 26 December 2019 from his injuries

A man who attacked his victim in the street on Christmas Day, causing fatal head injuries, has been jailed for six years.

Dawid Debski, 25, kicked and punched Phillip Deans in Slough High Street, walked away, then came back and moved him, Thames Valley Police said.

The force described his actions as "callous".

Debski pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Deans was found between the shops Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken

Mr Deans was attacked by Debski, of Faraday Close, Slough, at about 01:00 and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

He was found by a member of the public two hours later and died in hospital the next day.

Det Insp Sally Spencer said: "Debski acted recklessly without thinking about the impact of his actions.

"He was callous enough to return, with another person, to Phillip knowing what he had done and move him to one side of the pavement rather than call an ambulance to help."

Mr Deans' family previously described the 36-year-old, who had been getting help from Homeless project Slough Outreach, as a man who "always sought to do right by those he connected with".