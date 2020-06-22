Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper worked for Thames Valley Police

Potential jurors in the trial of three teenagers accused murdering a police officer have been told it is a case of the "utmost importance".

Mr Justice Edis addressed men and women at the Old Bailey before they were selected to try the case into the death of PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire.

The judge said PC Harper died when he was dragged along the road by a car driven by Henry Long on 15 August 2019.

Mr Long and the car's occupants, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, deny murder.

The court heard the case, which is being held under strict social distancing rules, is expected to go on for up to five weeks, with some witnesses giving evidence by video-link.

Mr Justice Edis said serving on a jury was "public duty and serving on a jury in difficult times is particularly important".

"Each defendant denies murder and I am sure you will readily understand why it is important that this trial takes place."

Masks and gloves

He told the jury panel about a previous trial which started in February but "did not finish because of the Covid-19 lockdown and some jurors had to be discharged because they were self-isolating".

The judge said PC Harper was "a brave young police officer" who died "in the course of his duty".

He said that at the time the 28-year-old's death, in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, the defendants were living near a travellers' caravan site in the county.

During the trial, jurors will sit in court two metres apart with masks, hand sanitizer and gloves available.

Mr Justice Edis said the courtroom would be kept clean and jurors would be provided with a second court for their deliberations.

Mr Cole, 18, of Paices Hill near Reading, and Mr Bowers, 18, of Moat Close, Bramley, deny murder along with Mr Long, from Mortimer, Reading.