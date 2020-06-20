In pictures: Reading park stabbing

A number of people have been seriously injured after a multiple stabbing at a public park in Reading.

Emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens in the town at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Two air ambulances were photographed landing at another park nearby to ferry the injured to hospital.

Armed police officers have also been seen in the town and large parts of the town remain cordoned off.

Here are some images of the developments.

Image copyright Steve Parsosn/PA wire Image caption Thames Valley Police launched its response after receiving calls at about 19:00 BST

Image copyright Claire Gould Image caption Two air ambulances were photographed at King's Meadow in Reading, a short distance from Forbury Gardens

Image copyright Stve Parsons/PA wire Image caption Several ambulance crews attended the scene

Image copyright Steve parsons/Pa wire Image caption Armed police officers were later seen at a block of flats off Basingstoke Road in Reading

Image copyright @OllieSirellLDR Image caption Parts of Reading town centre were condoned off by Thames Valley Police

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police officers were stationed at all entrances to the park on Saturday night