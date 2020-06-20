In pictures: Reading park stabbing
- 20 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of people have been seriously injured after a multiple stabbing at a public park in Reading.
Emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens in the town at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
Two air ambulances were photographed landing at another park nearby to ferry the injured to hospital.
Armed police officers have also been seen in the town and large parts of the town remain cordoned off.
Here are some images of the developments.