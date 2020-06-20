Forbury Gardens: Incident at Black Lives Matters demo site
Police have launched an investigation at a park where a Black Lives Matters protest took place earlier.
Thames Valley Police said it was aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading, amid reports of a multiple stabbing.
Two casualties are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted to say she was "deeply concerned" to hear of the reports.
She added: "My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."
Reading council's leader urged people to stay away from the scene.