Royal Ascot: Fans dress up at home for Ladies' Day

  • 18 June 2020
Amelie Cartigny Image copyright Amelie Cartigny
Image caption Amelie Cartigny said she was celebrating Royal Ascot with a cup of afternoon tea on Ladies' Day

Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day was held without any spectators because of coronavirus - but some of those who have missed out this year continue to dress up to watch it on TV.

Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.

But keen racegoers have still been enjoying watching at home and have posted pictures on Twitter using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for charities.

Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, put in a majestic performance to land a third successive Gold Cup in the feature race of the week.

Sally Harper Image copyright Sally Harper
Image caption The rain in Birmingham didn't dampen Sally Harper's spirits as she enjoyed the racing
Lystra Adams with a multi-coloured fascinator Image copyright Sally Harper
Image caption Lystra Adams donned a special fascinator celebrating NHS heroes
Tracy Rose Image copyright Tracy Rose
Image caption Hat designer Tracy Rose, from London, said her 5ft tall hat is only slightly shorter than she is
Claudia McDougall Image copyright Claudia McDougall
Image caption Claudia McDougall, from Newmarket in Suffolk, said she wasn't letting Covid-19 dampen her spirits on day three
Rachel Lambert with the horseracing on her TV Image copyright Rachel Lambert
Image caption Rachel Lambert donned her fascinator and enjoy a Prosecco as she watched Ladies' Day in Cardiff
Coworth Homes staff Image copyright Coworth Homes
Image caption Staff at Coworth Homes in Devon took time out to enjoy the racing in style
Nicola Stratton Image copyright Nicola Stratton
Image caption Nicola Stratton said she was taking advantage of good weather in Suffolk to watch the racing

