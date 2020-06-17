Berkshire

Royal Ascot 2020: Day two's virtual racegoers

  • 17 June 2020
Chloe Hackett and partner Phil New Image copyright Chloe Hackett
Image caption In Swindon, Chloe Hackett opted for animal print, while her partner Phil New went for a grey suit and lilac shirt combo

As Royal Ascot continues without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic fans are not letting it dampen their fun and are dressing up at home for the occasion.

Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.

Virtual racegoers have been posting pictures of themselves on social media using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for front-line charities.

Sally Harper-Kenn Image copyright Sally Harper-Kenn
Image caption Milliner Sally Harper-Kenn donned an impressive flower-inspired hat to take part in the action in Birmingham
Lubomir Rehak Image copyright Lubomir Rehak
Image caption Ambassador of Slovakia to the Court of St James' in London, Lubomir Rehak, and Magdalena Rehakova, have joined the fundraising effort
Lucy Cleary with her mother and sister Marnie and Ruby Image copyright Lucy Cleary
Image caption Lucy Cleary (centre) is celebrating her 21st birthday whole watching the races in her garden in Bexley, south-east London, with her mother and sister, Marnie and Ruby
Kelly Image copyright Kelly
Image caption A backless number was what Kelly Cartwright, in Staffordshire, chose for day two of the five-day event

