Image copyright Chloe Hackett Image caption In Swindon, Chloe Hackett opted for animal print, while her partner Phil New went for a grey suit and lilac shirt combo

As Royal Ascot continues without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic fans are not letting it dampen their fun and are dressing up at home for the occasion.

Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.

Virtual racegoers have been posting pictures of themselves on social media using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for front-line charities.

Image copyright Sally Harper-Kenn Image caption Milliner Sally Harper-Kenn donned an impressive flower-inspired hat to take part in the action in Birmingham

Image copyright Lubomir Rehak Image caption Ambassador of Slovakia to the Court of St James' in London, Lubomir Rehak, and Magdalena Rehakova, have joined the fundraising effort

Image copyright Lucy Cleary Image caption Lucy Cleary (centre) is celebrating her 21st birthday whole watching the races in her garden in Bexley, south-east London, with her mother and sister, Marnie and Ruby

Image copyright Kelly Image caption A backless number was what Kelly Cartwright, in Staffordshire, chose for day two of the five-day event

