Royal Ascot 2020: Day two's virtual racegoers
As Royal Ascot continues without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic fans are not letting it dampen their fun and are dressing up at home for the occasion.
Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.
Virtual racegoers have been posting pictures of themselves on social media using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for front-line charities.
