Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Huw Jones was "very popular" in Wokingham, where he lived, and "had been a keen cyclist since childhood", his wife said

A cyclist who died in a crash with a car was a "wonderful husband and devoted father", his family has said.

Huw Jones, 42, from Wokingham, Berkshire, was cycling in Thames Street, Sonning, when he was hit by a car at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Mr Jones' wife, Julie, said: "Our hearts are broken by the loss of Huw."

Image copyright Google Image caption The 42-year-old was cycling in Thames Street, Sonning, when he was hit by a car

In the tribute, she said "He was a wonderful husband to me and devoted father to Zoe, 6, and Ben, 4."

She also said Mr Jones, originally from Cardiff, was "very popular in the neighbourhood" and "had been a keen cyclist since childhood".

The arrested woman was later released while inquiries continue and Thames Valley Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.