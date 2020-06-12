Image copyright Google Image caption The 42-year-old man's family is being supported by specialist officers

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a cyclist has been released while inquiries continue.

A 42-year-old man was cycling in Thames Street, Sonning, Berkshire, when he was hit by a car at about 07:50 BST on 3 June.

The woman, aged 22 from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.