Berkshire

Man arrested after cyclist dies in crash with car in Reading

  • 12 June 2020
Addington Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The 35-year-old cyclist was killed in Addington Road, Reading

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene in Addington Road, Reading, following a collision with a car at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was trying to locate the man's next of kin.

The 26-year-old man from Wokingham was also arrested for driving a vehicle with a proportion of specified control drug above the specified limit.

He has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites