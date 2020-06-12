Image copyright Google Image caption The 35-year-old cyclist was killed in Addington Road, Reading

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene in Addington Road, Reading, following a collision with a car at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was trying to locate the man's next of kin.

The 26-year-old man from Wokingham was also arrested for driving a vehicle with a proportion of specified control drug above the specified limit.

He has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.