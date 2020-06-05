M4 in Berkshire to close over weekend for roadworks
Part of the M4 in Berkshire will be closed over the weekend while work to widen a bridge takes place.
From 20:00 BST on Friday, the motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 6 at Slough-Windsor and junctions 8 and 9 at Maidenhead.
Highways England said it would reopen at 06:00 on Monday.
The closure is part of work on the bridge carrying the M4 over the River Thames, near Bray, to allow it to support a new smart motorway.
Highways England is building an eight-metre extension to the bridge.
Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355.