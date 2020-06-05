Berkshire

M4 in Berkshire to close over weekend for roadworks

  • 5 June 2020
New Thames Bridge at Bray Image copyright Google
Image caption The New Thames Bridge, near Bray, is being widened for a smart motorway

Part of the M4 in Berkshire will be closed over the weekend while work to widen a bridge takes place.

From 20:00 BST on Friday, the motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 6 at Slough-Windsor and junctions 8 and 9 at Maidenhead.

Highways England said it would reopen at 06:00 on Monday.

The closure is part of work on the bridge carrying the M4 over the River Thames, near Bray, to allow it to support a new smart motorway.

Highways England is building an eight-metre extension to the bridge.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355.

